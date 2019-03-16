|
|
In Loving Memory Thomas A Metcalf, Sr.
Born in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, June 3, 1941
Died in Petaluma, CA,
March 16, 2012
Love from your family
and friends...
THE BROKEN CHAIN
Little did we know
The day that God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone,
for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide,
and although we cannot see you, you are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,
but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again...
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019