Thomas "Tomas" Arevalo Piceno
Thomas "Tomas" Arevalo Piceno passed away at home at the age of 50 on March 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Arevalo Piceno and Bernadine Carmen Piceno amd three siblings Primitivo Piceno, Rhonda Martinez and Emiliano Piceno. Survived by his son Emiliano Thomas Piceno, his sister Loretta Martinez, brother Manuel Piceno and sister Bernadine Dominguez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tomas was an avid '49ers fan and was always wearing his Niner gear. He loved going to the casino, bbqing with his close friends and listening to oldies and Mexican music.
Tomas had the biggest heart and was willing to help anyone who asked for his help. We will forever miss his genuine laugh and distinctive smile. He loved being around his family and friends and always had a good time. He spent his last few days with his cousin Reyna Higuera and good friend Ramon Contreras. We will forever love you and miss you and hope you are resting in peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019