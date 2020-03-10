|
Thomas Buford Chauncy
Passed away at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa on January 20, 2020. Born in Waldron, AR on September 20, 1936, Tom was, what he liked to consider himself, a "Jack of All Trades". He served in the Air Force, worked at Italian Swiss Colony in Asti, for the U. S. Post Office, became a travel agent, a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East, volunteered at the Pacific Coast Air Museum and was a local Santa Claus for 22 years of holiday events (15 years of which he was Santa Claus for the Santa Fly-In events at the Pacific Coast Air Museum). The profession that made him most proud to have been a part of was that of firefighter in the Santa Rosa Fire Department, rising to the rank of Captain. He treasured the time spent and the friendships he developed throughout that career.
Predeceased by his mother, Irene, sisters, Betty and Dianna, and daughter, Kelly. Tom is survived by his wife, Leslie, son, Tony, and grandchildren, Jessica, Kimi, Shayna, Megan, Parker and Drew. Surviving family members include Diane, Shirley, Lea, Bob, Karen, Grace, John, Dolly, Dan, Andy, Allison and Robin. Also survived by several aunts and uncles. He leaves behind many friends because he never met anyone whom he did not consider his "buddy" but especially Jim, Jeremiah, Owen, Kim and David, Nancy and Marie and Jim.
Tom did not want a memorial service but instead wanted his family and friends to enjoy a party! Please join us for his Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14 from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m. at Saint Rose Parish Hall. Food and beverages will be served. Hawaiian shirts, funny, Santa, silly or serious hats and comfortable clothing encouraged. Please bring a favorite memory to share as Memory Books will be available. Saint Rose Catholic Church is located at 398 10th St, Santa Rosa 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020