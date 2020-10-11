Thomas Carmine PitreThomas Carmine Pitre, born July 15, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to 1st generation Italian-American parents, Rose Mary Piccirillo and Thomas Pitre, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Rohnert Park, California. Tom's early years were spent in Brooklyn, surrounded by many aunts and uncles, grandparents, cousins and loving parents. Tom excelled at school, and was selected to attend high school at the prestigious Erasmus Hall. After completing his course of study at Erasmus, Tom went on to study Business at New York University. Shortly thereafter, Tom became one of the youngest members of the NYSE. Eventually, his career would bring him to the San Francisco Bay Area where he was the senior institutional sales trader for Alex Brown and Sons, followed by First Union Securities.Tom (aka "Tommy") was a kind, thoughtful, generous, witty, and intelligent man. Wherever he lived, he greeted everyone with a smile, a "how ya doin'?" or "hello, sweetie!" depending on your gender. His warm greetings charmed all manner of folk, who commonly referred to Tom as "the mayor".Tom was a natural athlete and played basketball, baseball and hockey in his youth. He joined the Marin Bocce Federation in San Rafael in the 90's, and quickly became adept, some say world-class talent at the sport. Tom lived a full life. He was always weighing options, contemplating his next move...which in retirement usually meant watching the Sharks game or playing bocce ball and going for long walks with his beloved dogs.He touched many lives and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at his beloved San Rafael Bocce Federation courts. To be added to the list of attendees contact gloyclark@gmail.com.Rest in peace, dear friend.