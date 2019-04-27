|
|
Thomas Edward Ryan
92 of Santa Rosa, died April 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Ryan for 59 years who preceded him in death in 2013; loving father of Debra Clanfield (Greg); Julie Duda (Tom); Kevin Ryan, and Janet Ryan. Grandfather of Padraic and Kathryn Clanfield, and Nickolas and Tommy (Tom) Duda.
Tom was originally from Willows, CA and grew up in Oakland, CA after a family move. After high school, he attended St Mary's College in Moraga, CA only to be called to active duty where he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan after basic training. Upon his return from serving in World War II, he completed his education graduating with a degree in Economics. During college breaks, he worked at Camp Curry Yosemite and returned there for many years vacationing, always with his family. After college, Tom began a career at State Farm Insurance where he would retire after 35 years as an Auto Operations Superintendent in the Northern CA Regional Office. Tom enjoyed time spent with family, travel, gardening, antique refinishing, walking/hiking and was an avid 49er's fan, holding season tickets for many years.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of sending flowers, please visit the GoFundMe.com/Matanzas-park-bench-ryan-family-memorial in honor of Tom.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019