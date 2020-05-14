Thomas Haldi

May 4, 1938 - May 7, 2020

Dr. Thomas Haldi (1938 - 2020), beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Dr. Haldi grew up in Cleveland and was a loyal fan of all Cleveland sports, with a special place in his heart for the 2016 Cavaliers' team. After graduating high school, Dr. Haldi earned a degree in electrical engineering from Case Reserve (1960) and began working with General Electric on NASA's Gemini rocket program before moving to Douglas Aircraft. After a few years working as an engineer, Dr. Haldi realized a career in education would be more rewarding.

In 1962, Dr. Haldi moved to California and attended UCLA's school of education. After earning his M.A. in secondary teaching, Dr. Haldi taught high school in New Jersey and Ohio. He then returned to UCLA to earn a Ph.D. in Philosophy of Education (1969). While at UCLA, Dr. Haldi joined Kneller Tours and guided six tours throughout Europe, instilling a life-long love of travel, which he passed onto his children.

Dr. Haldi's passion was education and he spent the next several decades teaching around the world. In 1969, he began his first overseas teaching assignment at the Leysin American School (LAS) in Switzerland where he taught Physics and Calculus in between mountaineering and skiing trips. In addition to teaching in Switzerland, Dr. Haldi taught in France, England, Singapore, and Kuwait, holding positions of head master, dean of students, principal, and assistant superintendent. Dr. Haldi ended his career where it began returning to LAS, where he helped to create the summer school program which he led for 16 years before retiring in 2000.

Dr. Haldi was a dedicated and loving father who took on the roles of coach, classroom parent, and tour guide. Together with his family, he enjoyed mountain climbing (he successfully summited the Matterhorn), hiking, skiing, and watching English soccer (go Liverpool). Dr. Haldi also loved art, opera, classical music, and ballet - a true renaissance man.

Dr. Haldi is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Colette, and his two children Erin Fitzpatrick (h: Kurtis) and Ryan Haldi (Tara) and was looking forward to his first grandchildren due this fall. He is also survived by brothers Laurence Haldi (w:Patricia) and Robert Haldi, and niece Debbie Meder, as well as nephews Richard Haldi (Mary Lynn), Donald Haldi (Jennie), Douglas Haldi (Annie), and many grand nieces and nephews. Dr. Haldi was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Matilda Haldi (Cleveland).

Any donations may be sent to North Bay Hospice in Dr. Haldi's name.



