Thomas Homer Toy, Sr.
Thomas Homer Toy, Sr. went to Heaven on April 23rd, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA, surrounded by his loved ones
Thomas Toy, Sr. was born on May 25th, 1935 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania to Homer and Laura Toy. He was the oldest of three siblings, brother Robert Toy (married to Connie Toy), and sister Dorothy Tarr (married to Sam Tarr.) In 1959, while serving in the Army as Sargent, in Fort Lewis, Washington, he met the love of his life, Agnes Romero. They were married on June 3rd, 1961 in Tacoma, Washington. They became the proud parents of Thomas Homer Toy Jr. on June 11th, 1962. After serving in the Army, Tom Sr. worked for the Navy in the shipyards for 28 years. He was a devoted Christian with a strong faith and love for the Lord. He enjoyed traveling, loved to spend time with family, watch the Warriors play basketball, take trips to the ocean, and tinker on many projects.
He is survived by his wife, Agnes Toy; His son, Tom Jr. and wife Kimberly Toy; Along with his three granddaughters, Lexie Prom, Emily Lopez, and Erika Toy; As well as his brother Bob, sister Dott, and many nieces and nephews. He was the beloved great-grandfather to Lylia, Jacob, Natalia, Juliano, Jasmine, and Jaylah. Tom Sr. will be greatly missed. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He greeted everyone he met as a friend with a warm, genuine smile, and always spoke kind words. We love you so much Pop and miss you beyond measure!!
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at the home of Tom and Kim Toy. Date to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 8 to May 12, 2019