Thomas J. Koukis
1942 - 2020
Thomas J. Koukis
May 6, 2020
Thomas J. Koukis, 77, passed peacefully at his home in Rohnert Park. He was a generous, compassionate, and loving soul. The Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Sonoma County Library or to The Center for Spiritual Living in Santa Rosa.

Published in Press Democrat on May 13, 2020.
