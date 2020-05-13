Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas J. Koukis

May 6, 2020

Thomas J. Koukis, 77, passed peacefully at his home in Rohnert Park. He was a generous, compassionate, and loving soul. The Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Sonoma County Library or to The Center for Spiritual Living in Santa Rosa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store