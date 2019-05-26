|
Thomas James O'Brien, Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Tommy announce his passing on May 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He passed peacefully at his Santa Rosa home surrounded by his family. Tommy was born in Santa Rosa on January 18, 1931 to Bernard and Florine O'Brien. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn and their five children: Thomas (Patricia) O'Brien Jr., Terry (the late Walter) Hartwig, Randy (Donna) O'Brien, Sandy (the late Raymond) Sylvers, and Vickie (Russell) Loewen. He is survived by two younger brothers, Larry (the late Jeane) O'Brien and Eddy (Laura) O'Brien and preceded in death by Jerry (Pat) O'Brien and Jack O'Brien. He will be missed by his 14 grandchildren, Tammie, Tommy, Jason, Jolene, Randy, Justin, Tara, Tracie, Travis, Summer, Shaylynn, Samantha, Ryan, and Erica and 18, almost 19 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
Tommy worked for PG & E and retired with 44 years of service. He was a welder and finished his career as a welding foreman. He was an avid gardener!
Services will be held June 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Terry Hartwig, 4642 Whistler Ave, Santa Rosa Ca 95407.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 26 to June 1, 2019