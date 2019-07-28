Home

Thomas Jay Nichols

Thomas Jay Nichols Notice
Thomas Jay Nichols
September 27, 1957 - July 15, 2019
A long-time Santa Rosan, Tom was born in Haddonfield, NJ. He leaves behind sons Jacob Nichols, 11, and Justin Steffens, 38; daughter Jessica Lane, 25; sister Donna Nichols, of Downingtown, PA and brother Joseph Nichols, of Wareham, MA.
In his youth, Tom was a wonderful athlete. As an adult, he was a passionate fan for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Villanova Wildcats. He passed down his love of sports to Jacob, who is a popular and talented player in the Rincon Valley Little League and the Sonoma County North Bay Basketball Academy. Last year, Jacob was a key player for Hidden Valley Elementary School's championship basketball team.
Tom was a devoted father. He attended all his son's sporting events and became a friendly presence for his son's teammates and coaches. When time allowed, he enjoyed golf, cooking barbeque for family and friends, and talking sports. Rest in Peace.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019
