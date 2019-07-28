|
Thomas Jay Nichols
September 27, 1957 - July 15, 2019
A long-time Santa Rosan, Tom was born in Haddonfield, NJ. He leaves behind sons Jacob Nichols, 11, and Justin Steffens, 38; daughter Jessica Lane, 25; sister Donna Nichols, of Downingtown, PA and brother Joseph Nichols, of Wareham, MA.
In his youth, Tom was a wonderful athlete. As an adult, he was a passionate fan for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Villanova Wildcats. He passed down his love of sports to Jacob, who is a popular and talented player in the Rincon Valley Little League and the Sonoma County North Bay Basketball Academy. Last year, Jacob was a key player for Hidden Valley Elementary School's championship basketball team.
Tom was a devoted father. He attended all his son's sporting events and became a friendly presence for his son's teammates and coaches. When time allowed, he enjoyed golf, cooking barbeque for family and friends, and talking sports. Rest in Peace.
