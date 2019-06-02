|
|
Thomas John Cassidy
On Friday May 24th, 2019, Thomas John Cassidy died peacefully in his sleep at his Santa Rosa CA home surrounded by the love of his family.
At age 87, Tom died of natural causes and was in no pain. Married 57 years to Mathilda, Tom was a lifelong educator.
After growing up in Minneapolis, receiving his BA from University of St. Thomas, St. Paul and his MA from University of Minnesota, Tom taught one year of school before heading to California to continue teaching and coaching. Tom taught and was later principal at St. La Salle School from 1957-1987.
He then was a court school administrator for Fresno County where he created programs for at-risk kids. Tom was also a passionate basketball coach. After founding the Junior Cagers Youth Basketball League in Reedley CA, Tom continued to create sports programs at St. La Salle School. In addition to coaching all his children and grandchildren, Tom continued coaching in his retirement at the YMCA in Santa Rosa until 2017. Tom loved to read anything and everything, cook for his family, travel the world with his wife Mathilda, play a competitive game of cards and watch the Warriors play basketball with a bowl of his favorite ice cream. Tom always loved to learn and try new things. He was a generous, kind man who was very proud of his children and grandchildren and deeply loved by his family and friends.
Tom will be greatly missed by his wife Mathilda and his five children and their families: Erin and Lecia and their son Desmond, Brendan and Nicole and their children Dylan and Fiona, Maureen and Jeff and their children Max and June, Bernadette and her partner Curt and Patrick and his wife Marie Aude.
In honor of Tom's memory, please support your local youth sports programs.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019