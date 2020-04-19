|
Thomas Michael Bertero
Thomas Michael Bertero (January 18th, 1967) passed away peacefully April 7th, 2020. At his side was his wife and best friend of 30 years Elisabeth, his son Colin, his youngest daughter Sophia, and his soon to be daughter-in-law Sarah Kay Young. He is survived by them as well as his eldest daughter Sarah, her wife Jennifer, and his two grandchildren Reese and Merrick.
Tom was first and foremost the best friend of Elisabeth, a wonderful husband, and a loving father, as well as Pop to his grandbabies. He was a devoted Catholic who loved his God and lived his faith. Going sailing, cool cars, and tinkering in the garage were his favorite hobbies. Tom loved his dogs and taught his children to love all animals and share his passions. Deep conversations and comfortable silence outside were where he spoke of the things most important to him.
Tom knew a lot about many things, was a problem solver, planner, and the person we relied on for wisdom and humor, he was mechanical and philosophical, he was the best to be with to just talk and observe the world.
Tom will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends, especially his siblings Jim Bertero (Forestville), Lisa Bertero Palmer (Los Olivos), his father James B. Bertero (Solvang) and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Knowing Tom is now in heaven with his mom Ann, is the best comfort we have. Raise a glass to Tom, our love and our friend.
A family celebration of Tom's life will be held later this summer.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020