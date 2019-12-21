Home

Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columba Catholic Church
6401 San Pablo Ave.
Oakland, CA
Thomas Peter Webb Notice
Thomas Peter Webb
Thomas Peter Webb, the sojourner, has reached his final destination. His journey began in Santa Rosa California. The eldest son of Scott E. Webb and Ann R. Colabella. He is survived by his siblings Lynnette (Joe) Babcock. Bernadette (Kennith) Lane, Marian Williams, Gerard (Lokelani) Webb, Jennifer Webb and Michael (Kathryn) Webb. He is also survived by nephews and nieces Michael, Stephen and John Babcock, Amie Lane, Mitchell and Matthias Williams, Jason, Justin, Angela and Alysha Webb-Pigg and Scott and Julia Webb. His aunt Patricia Churchfield and many cousins. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Tom was always wanting to further his education. A graduate of Cardinal Newman High School he continued at U C Santa Barbara where he graduated with a degree in American Studies. His Master Degrees were Formative Spirituality from Duquesne University, Theology from USF and Pastoral Studies from Catholic Theologic Union.
The highlights of his career were as Catholic High School teacher, lay pastoral Associate and non-profit administrator. The last five years were spent as a Fund-Raising Consultant for Oakland Catholic Worker.
Additionally, Tom has been involved in faith- based ministry, justice, peace and reconciliation efforts including serving on the National council of Pax Cristi USA.
Tom was a die-hard fan of SF Giants, Warriors and the Forty-Niners.
A memorial service for Tom will held on December 28th at 11:00 am, at St. Columba Catholic Church, 6401 San Pablo Ave. Oakland, CA 94608
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Oakland Catholic Worker,
P.O. Box 19277, Oakland, CA 94619
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
