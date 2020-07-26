An amazing man and store manager of Liberty House in Santa Rosa. He was one of the best manger's I ever had in retail. He love everyone and they loved him. I was blessed to work under his management. A strong team he built with happiness, love of retail, respect for all !



He help build my career in retail in an amazing way.



May you rest in peace knowing that you were loved by so many and did so much for retail in the best of times!



To your family, you were bless with the best and we are thinking of you at this sad time.



I send special hugs to you and I remember seeing you last at Roberto's.



Connie & Sal Rosano





Connie Rosano