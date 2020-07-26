Thomas Throop McCracken
May 26, 1941 - July 14, 2020
Tom McCracken passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa CA on July 14th 2020, with his loving wife Maureen at his side.
Tom was born and raised in Billings, Montana to Mildred and Throop McCracken. He was an Altar Boy who worked as a janitor to help pay for his tuition at Catholic School before graduating from Billings Central Catholic High in 1959. He enjoyed playing the trumpet, football and his ice skating skills brought a request to join a traveling Ice Show. Tom achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and was awarded the "Ad Altare Dei" medal from the Catholic Church in recognition of this achievement.
Tom began his lifelong career in retail working at the neighborhood Custer Market and then Sears in Billings. After a short stint in San Francisco, Tom moved to L.A. in 1965 and was an assistant buyer for JW Robinsons when he met the love of his life, Maureen Crowley. On April 1, 1967 with a lot of love and a sense of humor, Tom and Maureen began 53 years of marriage. Tom's career continued to progress at Robinsons until 1974 when he was recruited by Liberty House Department Stores. In 1972, with their son Kevin, they moved to Sacramento. Shortly after they welcomed their second son, Kerry. Tom's career took the family to Vancouver WA, Pleasanton CA and eventually Santa Rosa. After Liberty House closed Tom worked for a short time managing Coddingtown Mall. After joining the Taubman Company, Tom was promoted to manager of Sun Valley mall in Concord and retired from there after 20 years.
Tom had great pride and respect for both his job and his colleagues, many of whom he was still close with. He was active in the community and served on many non-profit boards, including the president of the Contra Costa Council.
Tom lived life to the max and he never knew a stranger. Welcoming and accepting, many considered him a second dad. Tom was always up for an adventure and agreed to appear on the Newlywed game 6 months after he and Maureen were married! He loved the Oakland A's Spring Training, camping with family & friends, playing golf and marshaling at Bennett Valley, tennis, weekly card games, slot machines, traveling and family reunions. He never missed a High School reunion and had amazing lifelong connections. His most treasured moments were attending events for his children and grandchildren.
His favorite vacation spot was Kauai, where he and Maureen spent their special anniversaries—they got one last trip there this Feb. with special friends. Tahoe was another and of course his beloved Montana. His love of family and friends and their love for him is immeasurable.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Maureen, sons Kevin (wife Taylor Walsh) and Kerry, and his beloved grandchildren Kaitlin, Quinn, Maxim, Olympia, and Siedah. His siblings Jim McCracken, Davey Kilwein (Leonard), Marge Manolovits (Nick), Patricia Byrne, Gayle Peltier and preceded in death by sister Miriam. He was affectionately known as "Grandpa Tommy" to his grandchildren, who he loved and cherished with his whole heart.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life is postponed. In recent years Tom thoroughly enjoyed volunteering for Catholic Charities and donations in Tom's name, would be greatly appreciated. https://www.srcharities.org/