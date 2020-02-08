|
|
Thorleif Edgar "Ed" Evjen
December 22, 1932 - February 4, 2020
Thorleif Edgar Evjen, 87, known to most as "Ed," passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 in the company of his children. The youngest of seven children, Ed was born in San Francisco on December 22, 1932, to immigrant parents, Rudolph and Lavinia Evjen. The family moved to Mendocino during his high school years. At age 17, Ed joined and served honorably in the US Coast Guard before returning to San Francisco, where he met and married Eleanor Mota in 1954. They settled in the Bay Area and together raised their family of nine children. They relocated to Cloverdale in 1972 and Ed continued to commute to the Bay Area where he was a truck driver, and also a member of the Teamsters Union Local 85.
Ed was a humble and loyal man of great integrity. His personality and charm made those around feel special. He was a devout Catholic, and loved singing in the church choir. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4th degree Knight. He loved sports, camping, fishing, hunting, and took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends.
Ed and Eleanor parted in 1978 for many years until their paths came together again in 2015. He was by her side when she passed away in 2017. Ed will be laid to rest next to Eleanor and his parents in Mendocino.
A proud and loving father, Ed is survived by his nine children; Eleanor, Eddy, Teresa, Christopher (deceased), Mary, Clara, Stephanie, Dominic and Monica. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Ed was proceeded in
death by his siblings – George, Jerry, Mary, Virginia, Gladys, and Rudy.
Funeral Services are Saturday February 8th at St John's Catholic Church in Healdsburg. Viewing at 11am, Service at 12 noon followed by a reception at Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building. Burial will be Sunday, February 9, 1pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mendocino. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Fund, P.O. Box 762 Cloverdale, CA 95425.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020