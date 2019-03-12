|
|
In Loving Memory
Tim A. Eisiminger
September 17, 1963 —March 12, 2018
"Resting in peace and tranquility with the Lord"
Our Dear Tim,
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it.
Only God knows why.
A million times we've
reached out for you.
A million times we've cried.
If love alone could have
kept you here,
You never would have died.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
Part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Missing your thoughtful ways and kind heart.
Love and prayers,
Mom (Joan), Dad (Ike), Diane (step mom), Barry, Bruce, Kellee and all your extended family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019