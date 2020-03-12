Home

Tim A. Eisiminger
September 17, 1963—March 12, 2018
"In a field of grace and peace with the Lord."

Our dear Tim,

As long as hearts remember,
As long as hearts still care,
We never part from those we love,
They are with us everywhere.

So many of our precious memories
That we hold dear,
Bring peace and
comfort to us now.
We know you are always near.

Missing you and your kind heart and gentle ways.

Prayers and love,
Mom (Joan), Dad (Ike), Diane (stepmom), Barry & Christie, Bruce & Dana, Kellee & Billy, and all your extended family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
