St Mark Lutheran Church
4325 Mayette Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Mayette Ave.
S.R, CA
Tim Page Moore Ph.D.


1947 - 2019
Tim Page Moore Ph.D. Notice
Tim Page Moore, PhD.
Tim Page Moore, PhD., passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 72. He was born on February 20, 1947, in Monrovia, CA to Robert Hugh Moore and Ruth Charlotte (nee Smith) Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann, of 28 years; son Adrian Moore, step-son Joshua Barnard, sister Sally Wragg, sister Susan Moore, brother Ned Moore, and youngest brother Kevin Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated high school in 1965 in Templeton, CA and enlisted in the Army to serve his beloved country. Tim was a psychiatric technician for over 30 years, the last five years a SPT at Napa State Hospital, while earning his PhD. In counseling.
The immediate family would like to thank the friends and church family for their prayers and loving support during his illness. Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Mayette Ave., S.R., on July 9 at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we would like donations made to Memorial Hospice. Thank you Elani, Edith, Myra and Shelly, all of the caring and dedicated staff at Memorial, a wonderful team.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019
