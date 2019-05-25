Home

September 23, 1955 - May 9, 2019
Tim Traylor passed away peacefully at home May 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tim left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, kind father, and a proud grandfather. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile, and for the lessons learned and all the jokes we shared.
Tim enjoyed his life by taking his family on adventurous camping trips. For over 30 years Tim used his skills to create, design, and realize his clients' vision for custom building projects. Tim was a gifted musician, an avid cyclist, and had a clever sense of humor. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends.
We will miss him more than words can express.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 25 to May 26, 2019
