Home

POWERED BY

Timothy Howard Starkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Howard Starkey Notice
Timothy Howard Starkey
Timothy Howard Starkey of Santa Cruz, CA, was born February 6, 1953 in Kankakee, IL and passed away December 16, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA. He was formerly a VP of Operations at multiple, different technology companies, and a handyman in his retirement.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Kathleen Starkey of Santa Cruz, daughter Bridget Starkey and son Joseph Starkey both of San Francisco.
He was preceded in death by his mother Harriet Starkey, father Roger Elmo Starkey, sisters Patricia Leszczewicz and Rosalyn DeLude and brother Roger Starkey.
A Mass and words of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Reception to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Double D's Sports Grille, 354 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Donations may be made through Go Fund Me to assist the family.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -