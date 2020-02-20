|
Timothy Howard Starkey
Timothy Howard Starkey of Santa Cruz, CA, was born February 6, 1953 in Kankakee, IL and passed away December 16, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA. He was formerly a VP of Operations at multiple, different technology companies, and a handyman in his retirement.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Kathleen Starkey of Santa Cruz, daughter Bridget Starkey and son Joseph Starkey both of San Francisco.
He was preceded in death by his mother Harriet Starkey, father Roger Elmo Starkey, sisters Patricia Leszczewicz and Rosalyn DeLude and brother Roger Starkey.
A Mass and words of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Reception to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Double D's Sports Grille, 354 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA. Donations may be made through Go Fund Me to assist the family.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020