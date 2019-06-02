|
|
Timothy J. Sullivan
October 8, 1963 - May 22, 2019
Tim was born in Marin County, CA, on October 8th, 1963 and passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, CA, with his family by his side on May 22, 2019, after a six year battle with cancer he fought without a complaint. Tim had a wonderful childhood growing up in Novato, attending Our Lady of Loretto Elementary School then on to SVHS Petaluma, where he was Senior Class President, class of 1982. He made many lifelong friends at SVHS. Tim then graduated from U.C. Davis and obtained a teaching credential and taught U.S. and World History at Mira Loma High School for 26 years.
Tim was a much beloved teacher by both students and staff. He had a unique style that kept the students and staff engaged. Tim's other passions were music, concerts, horror movies, TV trivia, the Seattle Seahawks and his beloved dogs. Tim was a loving son, brother, friend and uncle. Tim was predeceased by his father James Sullivan. He is survived by his loving mother Marlene, sister Julie Mancill (Keith), brother Brian Sullivan (Jennifer), niece Melissa Smith (Jarod), nephew Mark Mancill ( Darcy) and five great nieces and nephews. Also survived by his beloved puppy Shasta.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held on Thursday, June 6th,2019 at 1030 a.m. at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. Donations in Tim's memory to your local humane society would be appreciated. We will think of you always Tim and love you forever.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019