Timothy Meinken
The family of Timothy Meinken is heartbroken to announce his untimely death on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Healdsburg, CA. He was 66 years old. Tim was born in Evanston, IL and is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lois Meinken, and older brother, Gary Meinken. He is survived by his wife, Anne Giere, his two children, Hannah and Griffin Meinken, and his older brother James Meinken, as well as extended family.
Tim earned a business degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern University. In the days before the internet, he met and married Anne, his wife of nearly 34 years, through a taxicab matchmaker in Chicago, IL. Tim was a partner for many years at an international compensation and benefits consulting firm. Upon moving to the Bay Area, Tim and his wife purchased land in the Russian River Valley in 1989, began new careers in the wine industry, and started their family. They created Sapphire Hill Vineyards in 1997 and Gordian Knot Winery in 2010, where Tim was recognized as a self-taught and award-winning winemaker.
Tim was very involved in many local organizations, including the Russian River Valley Winegrowers, Sonoma County Vintners, Dads' Clubs of St. John the Baptist Elementary and Cardinal Newman High School, the Fulton 500, and Cigar Locos. Tim loved Healdsburg, as evidenced by his many years as a local business owner and resident, and his tireless efforts to help create a balanced and inclusive city government. He will be greatly missed by many and by his family most of all.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held later this summer, date and location TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . For more details, please visit Facebook group: Tim Meinken Memorial; there will be a link to Tim's Celebration of Life, coming soon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 5, 2019