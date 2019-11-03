Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian's Catholic Church
Greenbrae, CA
Timothy Michael Murnane


1955 - 2019
Timothy Michael Murnane Notice
Timothy Michael Murnane
Timothy Michael Murnane was born May 23, 1955 in Greenbrae, CA, and passed away October 19, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA. He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and E. Robert Murnane, and his brother Patrick. He leaves his brother Bob J. Murnane (Pam), sister Mary Kenney, and extended family in CA and Minnesota. He lived most of his life in Moraga. During his life, Tim found great comfort in the Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Reverend Paul Perry and the congregation of St Sebastian's in Greenbrae for their recent loving support to him.
A Mass for Tim will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, Greenbrae, CA.
In place of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Buckelew Programs for the Mentally Ill in Sonoma and Marin Counties.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
