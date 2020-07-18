Tom A Toland

December 24, 1927 - July 12, 2020

Tom was born in Covina, California on December 24, 1927. He graduated high school in 1945, enlisted in the army, and was stationed in Germany.

Tom received his Bachelor's degree in Art and Journalism from UC Berkeley, his Master's degree from UCLA, and his teaching credential from Chapman College. He began his career in the 1950s with Prudential Insurance in the art department, graduating to sales. In the mid-1960s, Tom transitioned into teaching high school. He taught at San Antonio High School in Petaluma for 25 years.

He married Eva Lindheimer in August 1955. Together they had five children. In 1969 they relocated from the city of Orange to Sebastopol. Tom always said, "It was the best decision I ever made." Tom moved to Santa Rosa in 1980, and in 2016 he moved to San Rafael in order to be closer to his children.

He is survived by his children, Pat, Tami, Tracy, and Sean, their

spouses, brother James Toland, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Eva in 1972, and his daughter Pam in 1993.

Tom loved creating art. His keen sense of humor was reflected in his whimsical paper mâché creatures. He was an international traveler, and loved playing sports; beach volleyball, running, hiking, and mountain biking. He enjoyed playing bridge with his biweekly bridge group, going out to eat, and, most of all, being with family.

He will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store