Tommy J. Apostolides
Tommy J. Apostolides, age 61, a local realtor and property manager, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, following a brave six-month battle with metastatic melanoma cancer. He died peacefully in his wife's arms at Sonoma Specialty Hospital in Sebastopol.
Tommy was born in Pomona, California to Anthony Apostolides and Shirley Apostolides (Lawson) of Ontario. Tommy enlisted in the US Air Force immediately after graduating from Chaffee High School and was stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ. After finishing his active military service Tommy completed eight years in the reserves, serving in the Air National Guard in Arizona and California.
Tommy has been a member of the Santa Rosa real estate community since his 2001 arrival in Santa Rosa. He was most recently affiliated with Vanguard Properties as a broker associate and owned Sonoma County Rentals, a local property management company. Tommy was a natural born salesman because he enjoyed meeting new people. His outgoing personality, kindness, and generosity fostered enduring personal friendships with many of the clients he served professionally.
SoCal native Tommy was a lifelong LA Dodgers fan. He was an avid poker player and enjoyed NASCAR and NHRA racing which gave him an excuse to take his RV out to the track for race weekends. Tommy was always ready to host a party for friends, family, and strangers alike, and even while recently hospitalized was planning his next social gathering and vacation.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Heather Nicoll (Anderson); his mother, Shirley Apostolides, of Ontario, CA; his sister, Brenda (Bob) Mackie of Waldron, AR; his daughter, Maddy (Leif) Harrison, of Lake Havasu City, AZ; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. His father, Anthony Apostolides, and his grandparents predeceased him.
Friends, family, and others whose lives Tommy touched are invited to attend his Life Celebration at the Santa Rosa Memorial Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, to reminisce about Tommy (T-Rex) whose personality was truly larger than life itself. If attending, please RSVP online at http://TommyApostolides.RSVPify.com.
Tommy's family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the Sonoma Specialty Hospital staff for their outstanding treatment and compassionate support while Tommy was in their care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020