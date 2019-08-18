|
Tovi Catz
August 2, 1922 - July 27, 2019
Passed away less than a week before his 97th birthday, in Santa Rosa, CA, on July 27, 2019. A principal cellist with the Santa Rosa Symphony, Tovi performed with the orchestra for 40 years. He is survived by his son, Paul Catz; daughter, Joanne Catz Hartman (John); granddaughter, Natalie; sister, Charlotte Catz; and extended family and friends who loved him dearly. Born in Kishinev, Romania, on August 2, 1922, Tovi fled with his family to Paris in 1924 and lived in France for a decade. At age 12, in advance of World War II, he and his family immigrated to Buenos Aires where he later performed with orchestras, in clubs, and on the radio. In 1947, he left Argentina to study in San Francisco at the Conservatory of Music and work on his relative's chicken farm in Petaluma. In San Francisco, he met Hilde Mayer, a refugee from Nazi Germany. They wed in 1952 and moved to Sonoma County where Tovi worked for the US Postal Service for 37 years, played in the symphony, and taught cello lessons. They celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to Hilde's death in 2014. Tovi was humble and kind, and enjoyed redwoods and mountains. His charm and caring nature will be greatly missed.
At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a tree in his honor through Trees For Change.
