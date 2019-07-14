Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
1928 - 2019
Tracy Dwight Jr. Notice
Tracy Dwight Jr.
February 18, 1928 - June 20, 2019
A Memorial Service celebrating Dwight's life will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 11:00 am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations mayh be made to the 'Dwight and Janet Tracy Vocational Scholarship' at https://santarosajc.ejoinme.org/donation (Destination Category: Other, Designation: 4318, This donation in the Honor of: Dwight Tracy).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019
