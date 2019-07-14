|
|
Tracy Dwight Jr.
February 18, 1928 - June 20, 2019
A Memorial Service celebrating Dwight's life will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 11:00 am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations mayh be made to the 'Dwight and Janet Tracy Vocational Scholarship' at https://santarosajc.ejoinme.org/donation (Destination Category: Other, Designation: 4318, This donation in the Honor of: Dwight Tracy).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019