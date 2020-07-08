Tracy Joy Bishop

Tracy was born in England on July 7, 1964. She died June 24, 2020, at home in Santa Rosa, age 55.

She was preceded in death by her father William Bishop and is survived by her mother Trudy Nordhaug and step-father Miles Nordhaug and brother Christopher Bishop of Sonoma County. Also many close friends in Sonoma County.

Tracy worked many years in the Auto Industry, and her last years, worked as a loving caregiver to her father until he passed.



