Tracy Joy Bishop
Tracy Joy Bishop
Tracy was born in England on July 7, 1964. She died June 24, 2020, at home in Santa Rosa, age 55.
She was preceded in death by her father William Bishop and is survived by her mother Trudy Nordhaug and step-father Miles Nordhaug and brother Christopher Bishop of Sonoma County. Also many close friends in Sonoma County.
Tracy worked many years in the Auto Industry, and her last years, worked as a loving caregiver to her father until he passed.

Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
July 7, 2020
I have known Tracy Joy all my life. Her smile & sense of humor always brought joy & laughter to every situation. She loved the beach, it was her happy place. She loved music, and our dance parties in our living room. Im proud to say she was my Best-Friend, and I know that I was not her only best -friend cause she shared herself among us, on a daily she helped us all to smile & laugh. There are too many wonderful memories to share. No words can express how much... I Love & Miss you, Bear. You'll always be in my heart.
Sheila Gregori
Friend
