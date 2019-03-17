Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa (Stony Point Campus)
2150 Giffen Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trina Lacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trina Lacey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Trina Lacey Notice
Trina Lacey
Passed away in Santa Rosa on January 1, 2019. She is lovingly survived by her spouse Lynne Calvert, son Cory Lacey (Shaleena), grandson Roxton, mother Nancy Westcott, dad Mike Quirk (Angelika), and siblings Rick Darby, Mia Goodman, Juliette Gafni and Matthias Gafni.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Trina's Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa (Stony Point Campus), 2150 Giffen Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now