Trina Lacey
Passed away in Santa Rosa on January 1, 2019. She is lovingly survived by her spouse Lynne Calvert, son Cory Lacey (Shaleena), grandson Roxton, mother Nancy Westcott, dad Mike Quirk (Angelika), and siblings Rick Darby, Mia Goodman, Juliette Gafni and Matthias Gafni.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Trina's Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa (Stony Point Campus), 2150 Giffen Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019