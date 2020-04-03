|
Trishanna Healy
Trishanna (nee Gaughan) Healy passed away by natural causes on March 1, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Tielle, Lizabeth, Edward (Gabi), Nigel (Mary Jane), Michael (Martien), her grandchildren Brennan and Mariele, sister Norene and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Trishanna lived and loved Petaluma for 18 years. She would walk around town and say hello to her favorite people. Her smile was ever present and her laughter filled with joy. She was quite a Renaissance woman. She was a mother, military wife, astrologer, real estate agent and manager, and counseled many as she was quite wise in most things. She enjoyed cooking for her family, particularly on holidays. She hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas at her home right up to last Christmas, when she was 86.
She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please contact Lizabeth at 415-299-7323 for invitation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020