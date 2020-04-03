Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trishanna Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trishanna (Gaughan) Healy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trishanna (Gaughan) Healy Notice
Trishanna Healy
Trishanna (nee Gaughan) Healy passed away by natural causes on March 1, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Tielle, Lizabeth, Edward (Gabi), Nigel (Mary Jane), Michael (Martien), her grandchildren Brennan and Mariele, sister Norene and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Trishanna lived and loved Petaluma for 18 years. She would walk around town and say hello to her favorite people. Her smile was ever present and her laughter filled with joy. She was quite a Renaissance woman. She was a mother, military wife, astrologer, real estate agent and manager, and counseled many as she was quite wise in most things. She enjoyed cooking for her family, particularly on holidays. She hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas at her home right up to last Christmas, when she was 86.
She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please contact Lizabeth at 415-299-7323 for invitation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trishanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -