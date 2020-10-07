Troy L. Aarhus

We lost Troy, beloved father, brother, son and uncle on September 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. He had a caring heart and thoughtful presence…always with a bit of humor that he shared easily with everyone he came into contact with.

Troy was born in Livermore, CA on July 6, 1968. He grew up in both Orange County and Santa Rosa; creating friendships and a long-lasting personal connection in both places. We loved to hear Troy's stories of growing up in Santa Rosa…with friends riding his bike through the middle of Santa Rosa's streets and floating down Santa Rosa Creek. Troy attended Slater Junior High and Montgomery High School before graduating from El Toro High in Orange County.

Troy aimed to live life to its fullest and there was nothing that he couldn't master once his sights were set. In his youth there was soccer, skate-boarding, snowboarding, motocross, football and surfing. Later in life he loved to travel and found great solace cruising on his motorcycle.

Troy was easy-going and enjoyed connecting with people wherever he went. Troy's greatest love was his son, Dylan…the joy emanated from him whenever he spoke of his son. Troy loved going to Raider games with his brothers, road trips, boating and travel as well as just being in the presence of family. We all cherish the time we were given.

Troy will be dearly missed by his son Dylan; mother, Kim Crumrine; father, Pete (mother, Gloria); brothers Derrick (children Justin and Jenay) and Daryn Pastuf (wife Jen); sisters Katie McCarthy (husband Gabe; children Oliver, Henry and Alice) and Jenny Sederholm (husband Joe; children Stella and Colby). He also leaves behind Uncle Jeff Aarhus, Aunt Dorothy Howard, Aunt Gin Aarhus, Uncle Gil, Uncle Mike and Sue Williams, Aunt Janice… and lots of cousins! He loved all of us very much and we find great comfort in knowing he is at peace.



