Trudenka Tichon Brayton
September 27, 1944
- November 13, 2019
On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, with family holding her hands, Trudenka passed peacefully and without pain shed this mortal coil. It was a simple and graceful exit for this special soul who will always live warmly in our hearts. In her 60s, Trudenka was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, an incurable condition. Trudenka was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Tichon and her sister, Rita Fry. She is survived by her husband John, sister Helen Pcola and her brother John Tichon.
Trudenka loved to dance! She was a true hearted person whose family, gardens, and pets meant everything. She had a keen eye for color and was often asked to assist our family and friends with the daunting task of selecting paint colors for their homes. Her closet was legendary, filled with 100s of shoes, blouses and dresses all thoughtfully organized by color and season. Trudenka moved to Sonoma County in the '70s to attend Sonoma State University where she got her BA. She was in her 30s and always dreamed of obtaining a degree. While attending SSU she worked at the Research Grants Foundation and ultimately became the Assistant Director. Trudenka always gave 100% to whatever she was working on and one of her favorite accomplishments was developing funding for the Nurse Practitioner Program at SSU. She retired from SSU in the 80's and joined me in running Brayton Building Enterprises where her intellect, humor, discipline, and aesthetic competence were well used. Condolences available at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019