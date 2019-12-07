Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudenka Brayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudenka Tichon Brayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trudenka Tichon Brayton Notice
Trudenka Tichon Brayton
September 27, 1944
- November 13, 2019
On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, with family holding her hands, Trudenka passed peacefully and without pain shed this mortal coil. It was a simple and graceful exit for this special soul who will always live warmly in our hearts. In her 60s, Trudenka was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, an incurable condition. Trudenka was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Tichon and her sister, Rita Fry. She is survived by her husband John, sister Helen Pcola and her brother John Tichon.
Trudenka loved to dance! She was a true hearted person whose family, gardens, and pets meant everything. She had a keen eye for color and was often asked to assist our family and friends with the daunting task of selecting paint colors for their homes. Her closet was legendary, filled with 100s of shoes, blouses and dresses all thoughtfully organized by color and season. Trudenka moved to Sonoma County in the '70s to attend Sonoma State University where she got her BA. She was in her 30s and always dreamed of obtaining a degree. While attending SSU she worked at the Research Grants Foundation and ultimately became the Assistant Director. Trudenka always gave 100% to whatever she was working on and one of her favorite accomplishments was developing funding for the Nurse Practitioner Program at SSU. She retired from SSU in the 80's and joined me in running Brayton Building Enterprises where her intellect, humor, discipline, and aesthetic competence were well used. Condolences available at adobecreekfuneralhome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudenka's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -