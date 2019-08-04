|
Tula Bologna
August 25, 1934 - July 21, 2019
On July 21, 2019, Tula Bologna was called home after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Tula was preceded in death by her husband, the late Leonard F. Bologna. Upon retirement, they moved to Rohnert Park where they spent many enjoyable years being involved in their church and various clubs. To Tula, her family was everything and, in her honor, the family will hold a Celebration of Tula's life in Corte Madera, CA on Saturday, August 10, from 1-4PM. Please email [email protected] if you can join us.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019