Ty Fiscus
Ty Fiscus, a structural and civil engineer of Sebastopol and Murphys, CA, passed away unexpectedly while swimming laps in Santa Rosa on March 22, 2019.
Ty was born in Ardmore, OK on August 17, 1945 to the late Hubert and Mildred "Marie" Fiscus. He was the second of four children and leaves behind older sister Linda Porter and younger sisters Judy Nix (Lance) of Port Orford, OR and Mary Jeanne Bonaventure (John) of Arroyo Grande, CA. Born into a military family, Ty spent his childhood moving all over the United States and France before his parents settled in Oxnard, CA.
Ty is also survived by his wife Emily Fiscus, of Murphys, CA, and daughter Cortney Fiscus, of Scottsdale, AZ, along with numerous friends.
According to his sister Mary Jeanne, in 1963 after graduating high school, Ty hitchhiked all over the US and ended up stranded in Bombay, India. With the help of his mom's wallet, he returned to CA and started his education at Cal Poly. He was called to service by the Army and stationed at Fort Wainwright, AK and returned to Cal Poly to finish his BS in Architectural Engineering, graduating in '71. Ty was a talented and successful engineer who worked on all types of buildings but his specialty was wineries. His work can be seen all over California and Nevada.
In his free time, Ty loved swimming laps, traveling, wine, Cuban cigars, spending time at his house in Mexico, home improvement projects, German cars, politics, reading, and more wine.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019