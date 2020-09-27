Una Marie MartinezOctober 20, 1922 - September 18, 2020Una Marie Martinez passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in Petaluma at the age of 97 years. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Cecil James Martinez. Loving sister of Ruth Rousseau, and the late Theresa Petersen, Alice Spandri, Vivian Miller, William Spandri and James Spandri. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Una was born, reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School. On July 9, 1944, she married the love of her life, Cecil, and together they enjoyed 36 years of marriage. In her spare time, Una enjoyed knitting. Above all, Una loved her family. She was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.No memorial service will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will occur next to her beloved Cecil at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Church or hospice.