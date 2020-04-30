|
Ursula Baur
Ursula Baur, 78, of Sebastopol CA, died on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Switzerland on Switzerland's 650th birthday, she immigrated to the United States in the '60s and had a successful career as an entrepreneur in Southern California before retiring to the North Bay. She was very active in the Swiss community and founded and ran a summer camp for children of Swiss decent for ten years where she was instrumental in passing on Swiss culture and traditions to the next generation. Ursula was a memorable character and a world traveler. While at home in Sonoma County she served on the board of True to Life Children Services for several years. She was also active with Farm Trails and could often be found at the Sebastopol Apple Fair. Always known for entertaining, her deviled eggs were requested for many food gatherings. Ursula is survived by two daughters, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for August 1st at her home to celebrate her birthday as well as Switzerland's independence day, dependent on world events.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020