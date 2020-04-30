Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Baur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Baur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula Baur Notice
Ursula Baur
Ursula Baur, 78, of Sebastopol CA, died on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Switzerland on Switzerland's 650th birthday, she immigrated to the United States in the '60s and had a successful career as an entrepreneur in Southern California before retiring to the North Bay. She was very active in the Swiss community and founded and ran a summer camp for children of Swiss decent for ten years where she was instrumental in passing on Swiss culture and traditions to the next generation. Ursula was a memorable character and a world traveler. While at home in Sonoma County she served on the board of True to Life Children Services for several years. She was also active with Farm Trails and could often be found at the Sebastopol Apple Fair. Always known for entertaining, her deviled eggs were requested for many food gatherings. Ursula is survived by two daughters, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for August 1st at her home to celebrate her birthday as well as Switzerland's independence day, dependent on world events.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -