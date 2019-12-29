|
|
Ursula Kathleen Harvey
June 26, 1926 - December 19, 2019
Ursula Kathleen Harvey, age 93, passed away in Rohnert Park on December 19, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1926, the daughter of Carl and Kathryn Schultz. Ursula is survived by her three children: Tim (Elizabeth) Harvey of Houston, Paul (Susan) Harvey of Cotati, and Jeanne Denecour of Elk Grove; seven grandchildren: Sarah Forrester, Melissa Lauridsen, Benjamin Harvey, Ian Harvey, Eric Harvey, Kathryn Denecour and Nicole Denecour; and four great grandchildren: Parker, Ryan, Emery, and Whitney; as well as nieces and nephews. Her husband, Leon Harvey, preceded her in death.
Ursula received training as a nurse at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City as part of the Army Core Reserve. She met Leon at the party of mutual friends when she "bummed a cigarette" off him. He had recently returned from serving in World War II and they were married in Salt Lake shortly after. They settled in Jerome, Idaho where they had their two sons. Leon's work took him to Novato, CA where they welcomed their daughter and raised their family. She worked in in surgery, emergency, obstetrics, and oncology at Marin General hospital and at Laguna Hills Hospital in California prior to her retirement. They retired to Windsor, CA where they enjoyed their golden years together. Ursula was an avid seamstress and baker who loved to read a good mystery. She and Leon cherished their family reunions at Lost River in Idaho each summer, and the winters they spent with friends skiing in Big Bear. She was very active in the Catholic Church, at one point being voted Women of the Year by the Madonna's Society. She remained active in St Vincent de Paul Charities for as long as she was physically able. Ursula quickly gained many cherished friends in her retirement community in Rohnert Park where she greeted everyone with a kind word and a familiar "God bless you" as she departed. Countless friends and her loving family will sorely miss her.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.
We would like to humbly thank Memorial Hospice for the excellent care and dignity that the team showed Ursula and our family in her last days with us. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the following address: Memorial Hospice 439 College Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
We love you, GiGi. May God bless you and always keep you in His care.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019