Val Jean Irene McMinn

August 24, 1924 - September 4, 2020

Val Jean Irene McMinn passed away at her home in Penngrove on September 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska where she was raised with her four siblings. She met the love of her life Donald J. McMinn after the war and they were married on January 31, 1946. Dad passed away on April 5, 2009 and they had a long and happy life in Santa Rosa. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Donald Craig (Buzz) McMinn and his wife Sandy McMinn and her daughter, Janice L. White and her partner James E. Ringland; grandchildren, Jesse Joseph McMinn, Tyler William McMinn, and great-grandchild, Kayla Noelle McMinn.

She was the best Mom that we could ever have had. Her family was everything to her and she was always there when a need arose. Her caring and nurturing ways were felt by all of us, to all the family friends that they had and traveled with in their trailers to Casini Ranch Campground and Benbow Inn over the years. She always made them welcome in her home. Every Christmas Eve, close family, friends, and neighbors would come over to celebrate and have a homemade egg nog. She inspired us to live our lives to the fullest and we will face this life with the same courage she did. It breaks our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home to be with Daddy. You left us with peaceful blessed memories. Your love and caring is still our guide, and although we cannot see you, you are always by our side. You left us with loving memories that will be forever treasured. We will carry you in our hearts forever.

We would like to thank the wonderful folks at House Calls, Petaluma Hospice, and Liz and Mary, her caregivers for the excellent and gentle care.

She is to be buried alongside Dad at the Santa Rosa Mortuary.



