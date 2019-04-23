|
Valeria Marie Reid
March 20, 1929 - April 19, 2019
Valeria Marie Sabik Reid was born in Utica, New York to Alexander Sabik, Jr., and Helen Gluchowksi. Val was a proud graduate of Cornell University. After graduation, Val became a Registered Dietician. She and her first husband, Roger Lukes, moved to California, settling in Santa Rosa. Val earned her Masters of Science while her daughters were teens, and enjoyed her career teaching at Santa Rosa Junior College.
She never missed a chance to see a play, attend a concert, or visit a museum. She also loved the ocean and the trails along Bodega Head. Val was blessed with an active mind, unending curiosity about the world, and a generous heart. She made lasting friendships in Santa Rosa and she had a special knack with people – everyone who met Val loved her.
Val was preceded in death by her first daughter, Martha Lukes Allyn. She is survived by her daughters Laura Lukes (Gary Uhl) and Sara Lukes-Pyle (John); her granddaughters Erin (Samuel) and Nikki; and her great-grandchildren Zinnia Rose and Samuel John.
To celebrate Val's life, we encourage you to see a play, go to a concert, visit a museum, and play in the ocean. Organizations that were dear to her are the Sonoma County Land Trust and Luther Burbank Home and Gardens.
Her family loved her intensely, and will miss her deeply. We wish her peace: peace like a river.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019