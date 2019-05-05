|
|
In Loving Memory
Valerie D. (Pierre) Stanfill
August 17, 1947—May 5, 2018
We lost our dear, sweet Valerie
a year ago today;
The depths of our sorrow
we cannot say;
There is a hole in our hearts
that will never be filled;
But we know the angels took her when her life was stilled;
We now ask God
to forgive a silent tear;
A constant wish that she be near;
Others have been taken,
yes we know;
But she was ours
and we loved her so.
From the family and friends you left behind who will forever miss your presence, love, devotion, wisdom and grace that defined you and inspired all whose lives you touched.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019