Happy 60th Birthday Val!
Valerie Shideler-Eterovich
July 25, 1959—October 1, 2009
It feels like yesterday that we were celebrating your 50th birthday. It's hard to believe that you'd be 60 today!
Wishing you were here today, for even just a while. So we could sing Happy Birthday to You and see your beautiful smile.
Each and every day you're missed by so many people. We miss our talks, your gatherings, but mostly, we miss You!
We're celebrating You today Val on this side of heaven. May your birthday candles light up the sky.

Forever Missing and Loving You!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 25, 2019
