Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Varea Hanfiro


1974 - 2020
Varea Hanfiro Notice
Varea Hanfiro
March 9, 1974 - January 12, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Varea Hanfiro on Sunday,
January 12, 2020, loving husband to Lala and doting father of Terani, Taniela, Izabella, and
LeahAnna. Varea was 45 years young.
Varea was born in Fiji to Emily Hanfiro and Varea Hanfiro. He attended Natabua High School,
and he worked in the hospitality industry. On December 10, 1994, he married Lala in Nadi, Fiji.
In 2001, they moved to Santa Rosa, California, where daughter LeahAnna was born.
Varea had a passion for taking care of his family. He also loved to travel--taking his family and
all of their friends he could fit into his vehicle to places like Lake Tahoe for snowmobiling,
Disneyland for Mickey Mouse ears, and Santa Cruz to enjoy the ocean. His love of family and
his Fijian culture is admired not only by friends and family but also by all he came to care for in
the Sonoma County senior community. He was also an avid golfer, dancer, and San Francisco
49r fan. He was known for his humor, his larger-than-life smile, and his kind and compassionate
heart.
Varea was preceded in death by his father, Varea Hanfiro. He is survived by his wife Lala, his
mother, Emily Hanfiro, his four children, Terani, Taniela, Izabella, and LeahAnna, his sisters
Violet Iane and Luisa Low, brother George Meuli, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1225 Sonoma
Avenue, Santa Rosa, California. The viewing is at 1:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at
2:30 pm. The family requests that attendees dress in island-themed clothing, full of vibrant
colors, as Varea always loved a joyous gathering of family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
