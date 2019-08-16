|
Vaughn Aaron Higginbotham
May 6, 1968 - August 2, 2019
Vaughn passed away peacefully at age 51 surrounded by family.
He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Mission High School. He will forever be loved and missed. He was predeceased by his parents Ronnie and Marianne. He is survived by his service dog Honey, many family members and hundreds of friends.
Donations may be made to Redwood Gospel Mission.
May he rest in peace.
