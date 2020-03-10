|
|
Vera J. Gilliam
"I Washed, Cooked, Iron, and Cleaned." This is the epitaph of Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam, who passed away March 7, 2020. Vera was born March 12, 1936, was pre-deceased from her husband of 54 years, James M. Gilliam, Sr. July 9, 2009. She is survived by four beautiful children Gregory J. (Nancy, Amber, Malcolm), Sharon D. (John, Christopher, Tiffany Ann 5-24-12, Michael) James M. Jr. (Mia, James. M. III, Katrina) and David D. Gilliam. Born and raised in Meridian, MS. Vera traveled the world with James in the USAF. Vera's smile and persona was inviting and would light up a room. Vera will be enormously missed by all. There will be a viewing March 11, 2020, from 2 pm to 7 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma. A grave side service will be held on March 12, 2020, at 2 pm at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma and a Celebration of Life will be held 3-6 at Boulevard Café.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020