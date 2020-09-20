Verley Estelle Gregerson

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Verley Estelle Gregerson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in her sleep at age 92 in Santa Rosa, California.

Verley was born on January 2, 1928 in McCall Idaho to John and Hilma Takkinen. John and Hilma operated the one gas station in nearby Lake Fork, which also served as bar, restaurant, and store. John worked at the saw mill on Payette Lake. Verley attended the University of Idaho in Moscow.

It was in McCall that Verley met Ralph Gregerson - a gallant smoke jumper - through mutual friends, whom she married on September 2, 1950.

Ralph's career as first an airplane mechanic, and later as a Flight Engineer to Pan American Airways took the family to live in many places, including Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Miami, and finally Santa Rosa. Along the way, Ralph and Verley raised two children - Reed and Paula.

Ralph's work for an international airline kept him on the road for upwards of a month at a time. Verley had the task of holding the fort while Ralph was gone. Sick kids, fighting kids, kids parties, kids that needed to get to swim practice, trips to the grandparents, school, multiple dogs: Verley kept it all in motion. Verley was a great cook and kept the menagerie of kids, kid's friends, dogs and husband well fueled with healthy meals before "healthy eating" was a fashion.

Verley supported the family's outdoor adventures. However, Verley wasn't very fond of camping and all it entailed like public outhouses and mosquitos. But she fed the family bacon and eggs off the Coleman, remembered the marshmallows and kept the kids appropriately saturated with bug juice. Verley made great feasts out of the game Ralph and Reed hunted, however when it came to squirrels, Verley let it be known that she wasn't fond of cooking up the cute, furry creatures which Reed described as "nutty" in flavor.

Verley traveled to many places with Ralph and the kids over the years, both domestically and overseas. England, Italy, Canada, the southwest, the east coast, Colorado, Hawaii, National Parks. This love of visiting new places is something that she passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Verley was extremely sociable and enjoyed surrounding herself with friends and family. She loved to dress up for events, and her outfits were always topped with a stylish hat. She regularly had friends over for lunch or dinner. She volunteered her time at local organizations like Santa Rosa's Welfare League and kept in touch with her college sorority, Pi Phi.

Verley is preceded in death by parents John and Hilma. She is survived by husband Ralph, daughter Paula of Santa Rosa, son Reed and daughter in law Diann of Kalispell, Montana, and grandchildren Aliina and Zane.

There is no local memorial service planned. However, Verley wished her ashes to be buried at the Long Valley Finnish Church near McCall, Idaho. Covid and circumstance willing, the family is planning on gathering there to hold a service during the summer of 2021. If you would like to be kept informed of a McCall gathering, send an email to reed.gregerson@gmail.com.



