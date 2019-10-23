|
Verna Parker
From Sonoma County to Lucca Italy, we are mourning the loss of Verna Parker, who peacefully passed away in Santa Rosa on October 20, 2019. "Vernie" was born in Santa Rosa on November 7, 1931 to Angelo and Emma Mancini of Forestville. Fondly called "Bimba" by her Nonno, Massimo, Vernie was raised during the depression on a beautiful apple ranch above the Russian River Valley. She attended Forestville Elementary and graduated from Analy High School in 1949. She gravitated towards secretarial/accounting work and began working for Comanche Chevrolet in Santa Rosa. In 1966, she became the first secretary of El Molino High School in Forestville. The remainder of her career was spent as office manager at the Forestville Water District. She was an avid 49er and San Francisco Giants fan and often attended spring training in Arizona. Her pastimes included cooking, shoe shopping, frequenting casinos and fishing while spending time at her second home in Tahoma, California. She attended church at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Windsor where she participated in many ministries including choir, The Counting Team, Eucharistic minister, The Altar Society and Bingo. Preceded in death by her husband, Neil Parker, she is survived by her children, Dave Wallace, (Yvonne) of Sebastopol, Nancy Yamamoto, (Glenn) of Forestville, Cheryl Wallace, (Doron Amiran) of Sebastopol, Gary Parker, (Debbie) of Wilsonville, Oregon and Lori Behrens of Forestville. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sister Julie Mancini of Forestville and preceded in death by her sister Jeanette Doyel of Windsor.
Friends and family are invited to join us on October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. for a mass at our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor, with a reception immediately following at the Furth Center. A Rosary will be held at the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary in Windsor on Sunday, October 27 at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, California 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019