Vernal Fred Lewis
Vernal Fred Lewis age 94, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 in Napa, CA.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Ann Ross and her husband James Ross of Deep Run, N.C., his brother Edwin Lewis of Vallejo, CA; seven grandchildren, Robert Ross, Amanda Ross, Heather Hughes, Jay Pettit, Sharidy Quinn, Kristi Bortolussi, and Mandi Farr; ten great-grandchildren, Gage, Charlotte, James, Tyler, Natalia, Michael, Zachary, Tuff, Dylan, Nolan and great-great-granddaughter Athena; step daughter Cheryl Whittles, step-sons Eric and York Frost, and Russell, Wesley, Brigham, Chris, and Bryant Denison. And other step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchldren.
Vernal was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Margorie Lewis, his wife Kathy Denison Lewis, his brother Jack Lewis, sister Dorafaye Olsen, daughter Marjorie (Marty) Farr, and step-son Ronald (Charles) Denison.
Born December 10, 1924 in Ogden, UT. His family moved to Vallejo, CA when he was about ten. He graduated from Vallejo High School and lived in the Bay Area for over 80 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged on April 8, 1946. He loved fishing, reading, watching westerns and spending time with his children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and worked in the Oakland Temple for 30 years. He enjoyed genealogy, storytelling and traveling. He always had a smile on his face and was kind to all. He was a peacemaker. He enjoyed talking to people about his church. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 745 Webster St., Petaluma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019