Vernon A. Fiori
Was born in Petaluma on June 29, 1921, and entered into rest just shy of his 98th birthday, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Vern was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, and is survived by his daughters, Kathryn (Gary) Comstock of Santa Rosa and Theresa (William) Ezaki of Sacramento; precious grandchildren, Hilary (Alvaro) Cortes, Maren Thompson, Joseph Ezaki; and great grandchildren, Owen, Emily and Dylan Thompson.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Vern's life on Thursday, July 18th at 11:30 a.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sutter Hospice, 110 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; or .
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ken Murachanian, Dr. Gregory Hopkins, Sutter Hospice, Hospice nurse Barbara Roman, and the phenomenal caregivers at Mystical Rose for their compassionate care of our father and fondly known as Grandpa Vern.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 10 to July 14, 2019