Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon A. Hansen


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Vernon A. Hansen Notice
Vernon A. Hansen
1925 - 2019
Vern was born October 13, 1925 to Antone Marinus Hansen and Anna Cecilia Bostrom in Petaluma, Sonoma, California. He joined his sister, Marie Josephine and his brother, Kenneth Warren. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He graduated from Petaluma High School in 1943.
He was drafted into the Army and was part of the occupation force in Japan. He served in Korea in the 24th Army Infantry Division, Unit 19, as a light weapons infantry man. He was honorably discharged after he was wounded. He worked as a driller for Les Petersen Well Drilling company.
He married Marie C. Lombella on August 2, 1952 and they lived in Santa Rosa until his death. They are the parents of two children, Cynthia (Joseph) DeRose, and Wayne A. Hansen (Kristine). They are grandparents to eight grandchildren and to nineteen great grandchildren.
Vern was quiet, humble, easy going and generally happy and smiling. He was welcoming to everyone. Vern died peacefully on May 3, 2019 after a short illness.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, California. 95404. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now