Vernon A. Hansen
1925 - 2019
Vern was born October 13, 1925 to Antone Marinus Hansen and Anna Cecilia Bostrom in Petaluma, Sonoma, California. He joined his sister, Marie Josephine and his brother, Kenneth Warren. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He graduated from Petaluma High School in 1943.
He was drafted into the Army and was part of the occupation force in Japan. He served in Korea in the 24th Army Infantry Division, Unit 19, as a light weapons infantry man. He was honorably discharged after he was wounded. He worked as a driller for Les Petersen Well Drilling company.
He married Marie C. Lombella on August 2, 1952 and they lived in Santa Rosa until his death. They are the parents of two children, Cynthia (Joseph) DeRose, and Wayne A. Hansen (Kristine). They are grandparents to eight grandchildren and to nineteen great grandchildren.
Vern was quiet, humble, easy going and generally happy and smiling. He was welcoming to everyone. Vern died peacefully on May 3, 2019 after a short illness.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Santa Rosa Memorial Park at 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, California. 95404. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 7 to May 10, 2019