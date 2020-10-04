Vernon K. Christianson

May 9, 1949 - August 30, 2020

Our beloved Vern passed away after a brief bout with cancer. He was brave and kind to the end.

Vern was born in Valley City, North Dakota, a place that was an integral part of him his entire life. After high school, Vern joined the Navy, where he thrived. He proudly served on the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany during the Viet Nam War. After leaving the military, Vern found his way to San Francisco, where he enjoyed the many wonders of life in that special place and time. It was there that he met his life partner Bob in 1977; they remained together until Vern's death. Vern worked for the Federal Government, first at the Department of Labor, and finally at the Environmental Protection Agency. In retirement, Vern truly enjoyed life. He and Bob moved to Santa Rosa in 2008, and married in 2013. He never drove a car, always found his way on foot or via public transportation, taking him to his beloved thrift stores, the library and chats with the neighbors and friends he encountered on his outings. Anyone who knew Vern was drawn to his gentle humor and kindness. He was a bright light in the lives of his family and friends, and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his sisters Verna Anderson, Verlaun Fonder, Vernette Maus, Valeria Salzwedel, Verlynn Christianson, and brother Vincent Christianson, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and his loving husband, Bob.



